Festival time at Pats!

Wigan St Patricks’ annual Marines Festival will be taking place on Saturday (20 May).

The event has grown in stature since being launched several years ago in honour of Steven Darbyshire and Liam Elms and, subsequently, Ian Molyneux and Stephen Curley, all servicemen who lost their lives in the line of duty, and all avid Rugby League supporters.

Pats host champions Siddal at 3.00pm in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s Premier Division, and that match will be preceded by a game between the Royal Marines and the Saints’ second team (1.15pm).

Junior games at Under 9s and Under 8s will be played in the morning, at 10.30am, with the Under 10s going into action at 11.30am.

The festival also includes stalls, a barbecue and an outdoor beer tent, while Silcock’s Fair will be in attendance. And action at the Magic Weekend can be watched throughout on the big screen.