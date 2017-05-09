Fev lose Baldwinson while Fax without Grix for Challenge Cup clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former Leeds winger Luke Briscoe has been named in the Featherstone squad for their Challenge Cup last 16 clash with Halifax.

Briscoe has not featured since early April after being handed a five-match ban for a dangerous throw, but has gone straight back into the squad to face Halifax with a place in the quarter-final of the cup up for grabs.

He is one of two changes for Jon Sharp’s side, with Kyle Briggs returning to the team to replace Leeds Rhinos forward Jordan Baldwinson, although former Wakefield star Jason Walton could make his return from injury after retaining his place in the 19-man squad.

Meanwhile, Halifax have made just one change to the squad that defeated Dewsbury, with hometown centre Chester Butler replacing Martyn Reilly.

It means that second-row Simon Grix will not feature after missing the last few weeks with an elbow injury, however hooker Ben Kaye is named after picking up a knock in their recent defeat of the Rams.

Featherstone squad to face Halifax: Ian Hardman, Chris Ulugia, Misi Taulapapa, Luke Briscoe, Kyle Briggs, Anthony Thackeray, Darrell Griffin, Keal Carlile, Michael Knowles, John Davies, Richard Moore, Brad Tagg, Luke Cooper, Scott Turner, Matty Wildie, James Lockwood, Jason Walton, Josh Hardcastle, Cory Aston.

Halifax squad to face Featherstone: Ed Barber, Ryan Boyle, Chester Butler, Mitch Cahalane, Jacob Fairbank, Shane Grady, Ben Heaton, Ben Johnston, Ben Kaye, Brandon Moore, Elliot Morris, Scott Murrell, Connor Robinson, James Saltonstall, Will Sharp, Adam Tangata, Steve Tyrer, James Woodburn-Hall, Rob Worrincy.