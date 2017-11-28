Fev sign hooker on trial

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers have taken former Wakefield hooker Danny Maskill on trial.

22-year-old Maskill has spent the last three years in Australia where he played for Leeton Galloping Greens and Queanbeyan Kangaroos.

Son of former Featherstone player, Colin, Maskill is keen to make an impact.

“I left Wakefield at the age of 19 for a move to Australia and really enjoyed my time there,” he said.

“My time with Leeton and Queanbeyan was brilliant and I have learned a great deal, so the challenge now is to make it here – back in England.

“It was right for me to come home at this point and I am looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“Hopefully, I will get out there in the friendlies and make an impression. I have a big few months ahead of me and have to take my chances, as and when they come.”