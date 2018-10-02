Fev swoop for Batley forward Day

Featherstone Rovers have further strengthened their squad for 2019 with the signing Batley forward Brad Day.

The back-rower was the Bulldogs’ top scorer this season and named the club’s players’ player of the year. Batley Bulldogs 2018 Players’ Player of the Year Brad Day.

He is the latest player to join Rovers ahead of 2019, following Batley team-mate James Harrison to the club among others.

Day said: “It’s a new challenge for me. I’m excited and hopefully I can thrive in it.

“Featherstone are always pushing and that’s something I want to be part of. I want to push with them.

“I’ve just turned 24 and I’ve still got my best years in front of me. I want to keep moving forward and I always want to be getting better.

“Fans can expect aggression, hard work and dedication from me.”

Rovers head coach John Duffy added: “He’s been fantastic for Batley. A really good servant for them.

“He’s a really tough, no-nonsense player, who can play anywhere really. I’ve seen him prove his versatility this season and he’s always been consistent, wherever he’s playing.

“We’re lucky to capture him and I’m looking forward to getting him in for preseason. That experience he’s got in the Championship is another area where he’ll add to us.

“I think Matt (Diskin) will be sad to see him and James leave, because they’ve been great for them this year and before that as well.”