Fev wait on Bostock

Featherstone Rovers’s point in the capital came at a cost as forward Andy Bostock suffered a potentially serious ACL injury.

The prop forward went down in an off-the-ball incident and was forced from the field.

Head coach John Duffy, who picked up his first point since being appointed last month, admitted the injury didn’t look good.

“He had no one around him and when you see things like that, I hope not, touch wood, but you always seem to get a bad result off those,” he said.

“Hopefully he’ll be Ok but it did look bad. It looks like an ACL to be fair but I hope he’s not too bad but I think he will be done for the Qualifiers.”

After an encouraging performance, Duffy insisted there is more to come.

“I think we can get a lot better in certain areas. I think we’re superb in some areas but we can improve.

“It’s a very tough place to come and they’ve always been fantastic at home.

“We’re not here just to make the numbers up. We were disappointed last week and we want to show what we are and make a name for ourselves.

“I thought the big players really stood up and came up with fantastic execution at the end.”