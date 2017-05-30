Fieldhouse believes Barrow’s League 1 Cup win can be the catalyst for brighter future

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Barrow fullback Ryan Fieldhouse believes the club’s victory in the League 1 Cup is massive for the Raiders moving forward.

The Cumbrians kicked off the Summer Bash with a hard-fought victory in a pulsating final with North Wales Crusaders, eventually prevailing 38-32.

Fieldhouse, who started the game at fullback, believes the victory can kickstart their promotion campaign, and provide a huge boost to the town.

“I think it’s massive for us,” he told TotalRL.

“The fans of Barrow come out all the time and it’s amazing. The club hasn’t won anything for a long time, so it’s a big win for the club and the town.

“With the backing of the fans and the board we have potential. Our aim is to get promotion, today is another tick and we need to keep pushing for.

“Going forward, this is what we want to do now and kick on ahead of next year.”

