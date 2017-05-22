Fifita reveals he almost left Wakefield last week

39 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

David Fifita has admitted that he made a late u-turn regarding his future, having almost joined a rival club last week before extending his stay at Wakefield.

The 27-year-old signed a new two-year deal with the club last week, ending speculation regarding his future with at least two Super League clubs understood to be interested in signing the forward for 2018 and beyond.

Fifita revealed that he was set to sign a deal away from Wakefield at the start of last week, only to have a change of heart and commit to Trinity days later.

“There were a few offers and at one point at the start of the week I was about to sign with another club,” he told TotalRL.

“I had to think about it really hard and the wife had to help me. But Wakefield came back with a better offer and I’m thankful they did, they almost lost me for a minute! But I’m here now and that’s great.

“The fans have been great to me and made me feel welcome. This year was about giving back to them and now all I want to do is do my job for the team and that’s to get us forward. I spoke to Chezzy last year about getting more big forwards and he’s done that with Keegan Hirst and Craig Huby and that’s helping us now.

“It’s been a great move for me, especially for my head mentally. I know my family are proud of me so it’s great, I’m happy.”

Wakefield have gone to great lengths to ensure the former Cronulla man would remain at the club beyond the end of the season, with Fifita also revealing that his own teammates had made it difficult for him to leave.

“Danny Kirmond and Jacob Miller put me in a corner,” he said.

“They deleted me on chats and everything, told me I couldn’t come in and everything like that. They put me out to dry and shook me up.

“Me and Jacob have been talking all season and I told him I had a bond with him and we’d stick together, so when he signed the deal he almost forced me to do too. I’m happy with the deal so that’s good and the family is happy with it too.”