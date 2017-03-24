Fifita rips into Schofield after Wakefield jibe

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

David Fifita has hit back at Garry Schofield after he ridiculed Wakefield’s forwards, days before they overturned Leigh.

The League Express pundit berated the performance of the Wakefield pack in their most recent defeat to Leeds Rhinos, claiming the Leigh forwards would ‘rip them apart’ if they played the same way.

However, Fifita and co fronted up in their battle with the Leythers pack as they came from behind to secured a 28-24 victory following an impressive second-half display.

Having picked up the victory, the popular Trinity forward couldn’t help but take a swipe at the former Great Britain captain, calling Schoey an ‘idiot’.

English journalism at its best!! #great win with the Boiz pic.twitter.com/UuTHSITJQq — David fifita (@david_krew) March 24, 2017

“Proved yourself wrong there, didn’t you,” Fifita said.

“Thanks for the motivation you idiot.”

The Hall of Famer has been in the press a lot recently, coming in for criticism after he blasted Hull FC halfback who promptly scored a hat-trick a few days later.

However, Schoey was not scared to get in a war of words with the former Cronulla forward, describing his response as ’embarrassing’.

What an embarrassment some players are. Play well for 40 mins against Leigh & carry on like they've won the Golden Boot. Consistency please! https://t.co/i8Mnwv1L3f — Garry Schofield (@GarrySchofield6) March 24, 2017

And in a cheeky dig back, Schofield responded to one supporter who brought up the moment Fifita was bundled into touch by Leigh’s defence.

@GarrySchofield6 Is the same Fifita who got smashed by a winger and the dragged into touch? — Matthew Horton (@MatthewAHorton) March 24, 2017

Either way, on recent evidence, there’s no doubting Schofield’s ability to draw a reaction from those in his firing line!

