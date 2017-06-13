Fifita ruled out for four weeks

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

David Fifita will miss Wakefield’s Challenge Cup quarter final clash with Salford after sustaining a knee injury.

The in-form forward limped off during Wakefield’s defeat to Leeds on Saturday, and scans have shown that he has suffered an MCL injury that will keep him out of action for around four weeks.

It is a significant blow for Trinity, who will be without one of their star forwards for the important last eight clash with the Red Devils along with Betfred Super League games with Hull FC, Warrington and Castleford.

Trinity are already without winger Tom Johnstone, halfback Jacob Miller and Tinirau Arona.

“He’s done an MCL,” Chris Chester told TotalRL.

“It’s just one of those unfortunate ones. He’s fallen in the tackle awkwardly and taken a whack. There was nothing malicious, it’s just one that you can’t really avoid.

“It’s not ideal for us, that’s for sure. But Chubbs (Craig Huby) had a rest last week so he will come back in and we’ve got people who can play in the position.

“We should be OK for cover, Mitch Allgood took a few whacks against Leeds but the scans came up clear so he should be good to go and there are still other players like Keegan available to play.”

Chester has made three changes to his 19-man squad ahead of the trip to Salford on Thursday. Captain Danny Kirmond returns after missing the last two games, while Jordan Crowther and Reece Lyne also return, replacing Fifita, James Batchelor and Max Jowitt.

Craig Huby is also named in the squad again despite missing out against the Rhinos.

Wakefield squad to face Salford: Allgood, Annakin, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Sio, Tupou, Williams, Wood.