Fiji hammer USA in Townsville

Fiji registered an impressive 58-12 victory over the United States today in Townsville to show why they are the favourites to be the Qualifier from Group D of the World Cup.

The Fijians scored eleven tries in total after scoring five tries in the first 17 minutes, leading 26-0 at that stage.

NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne was playing for the Fijians at stand-off and played a key role throughout the game, scoring a try and creating several others, while several other Fijian stars also caught the eye, including centre Taane Milne, his fellow centre, former Aussie Test star Aquila Uate and former Warrington Wolves star Ashton Sims and ce

The Americans were able to steady the ship after a difficult star and they scored a try in each half and they will be pleased to have kept the second-half score down to 22-6.

Under the coaching of Leeds Rhinos Brian McDermott, they will expect to improve as the tournament develops.

Fiji: Naiqama; Vunivalu, Milne, Uate, Montoya; Hayne, Raiwalui; A. Sims, Koroisau, Evans, Kikau, Lovodua, Kamikamica; Interchange: Saifiti, Vunakece, Nakubuwai, Storer

Tries: Milne 2, Naiqama 2 , Uate, Evans, Vunivalu 2, Hayne, Kikau, Raiwalui

Goals: Koroisau 5, Milne 2

USA: Makelim; Burroughs, Vaivai, Alley, Faraimo; Freed, Walsh; Pettybourne, Marando, Offerdahl, Howard, Shipway, Newline; Interchange: Tochterman-Talbott, Kneisly, Howard, Farley

Tries: Shipway, Vaivai

Goals: Faraimo 2

A full report and photos will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.