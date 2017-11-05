Fiji hammer Wales

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fiji all but booked their place in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals with a 72-6 hammering of Wales.

John Kear’s side suffered yet another heavy defeat as the Bati proved far too good for the Dragons, who suffered their biggest ever World Cup defeat.

Eloni Vunakece scored in the 6th minute to give Fiji the lead before Wales responded through Morgan Knowles.

But it was one-way traffic thereafter.

Suli Vunivalu, Henry Raiwalui, Viliame Kikau, Junior Fainga’a, Ta’ane Milne and Marcelo Montoya all scored to give Fiji a 42-6 lead at the break.

Jarryd Hayne became the leading scorer in World Cup history as he scored just after half-time. Further tries through Vunivalu, who completed his hat-trick, Kikau, Milne, Joe Lovodua and Ben Nakubuwai wrapped up a dominant evening.