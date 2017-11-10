Fiji move through to the quarters
Fiji qualified for the World Cup knockout stages undefeated after beating Italy 38-10 to progress as Group D winners.
Despite going behind early to an Italian Josh Mantellato try, Fiji led 12-4 at half-time through a Kevin Naiqama try and a Henry Raiwalui effort right on half-time.
And after conceding the first try of the second-half as well to Nathan Milone, Fiji stretched out in the latter stages of the match with five tries featuring an eight-minute hat-trick from Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu, a Brayden Wiliame try and a Marcelo Montoya score.
Taane Milne missed his last conversion to spare the Italians the pain of conceding 40. This game wasn’t nearly as one-sided as the scoreline suggests as Italy kept Fiji within arms-length for three-quarters of this game and have much to take from their World Cup campaign despite exiting at the group stages.
Fiji: 1 Kevin Naiqama, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Taane Milne, 4 Akuila Uate, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Jarryd Hayne, 7 Henry Raiwalui, 8 Ashton Sims, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Eloni Vunakece, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Brayden Wiliame, 13 Tui Kamikamica; Interchanges: 15 Jacob Saifiti, 16 Junior Roqica, 17 Ben Nakubuwai, 18 James Storer
Tries: Naiqama, Raiwalui, Wiliame, Vunivalu 3, Montoya; Goals: Koroisau 3, Milne 2
Italy: 2 Mason Cerruto, 20 Richard Lepori, 18 Christophe Calegari, 4 Nathan Milone, 5 Josh Mantellato, 1 James Tedesco, 6 Terry Campese, 8 Paul Vaughan, 9 Joe Tramontana, 10 Daniel Alvaro, 17 Jayden Walker, 12 Mark Minichiello, 13 Nathan Brown; Interchanges: 7 Ryan Ghietti, 11 Joel Riethmuller, 15 Brendan Santi, 16 Shannon Wakeman
Tries: Mantellato, Milone; Goals: Mantellato
