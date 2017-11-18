Fiji stun Kiwis to make World Cup semi-finals
New Zealand were dumped out of the World Cup after losing to 4-2 to Fiji.
The Bati became the second Pacific nation to reach the final four, and second a second consecutive semi-final spot, after penalty goals either side of half-time.
It was a result the Fijians more than deserved after a dominant first-half display which saw them 2-0 ahead thanks to Apisai Koroisau’s penalty.
New Zealand improved thereafter and Shaun Johnson levelled the scores with a penalty. But Ta’ane Milne’s penalty on 62 minutes was enough to see Fiji advance, and spark jubilant scenes.
New Zealand: Tuivasa-Sheck, Watene-Zelezniak, Whare, Takairangi, Rapana, Martin, Johnson, Johnson, Taupau, Levi, Waerea-Hargreaves, Mannering, Tapine, Blair. Subs: Asofa-Solomona, Packer, Liu, Nikorima.
Goals: Johnson (1)
Fiji: Naiqama, Vunivalu, Milne, Uate, Montoya, Hayne, Raiwalui, Sims, Koroisau, Vunakece, Kikau, Wiliame, Kamikamica. Subs: Lovodua, Saifiti, Roqica, Nakubuwai.
Goals: Koroisau, Milne