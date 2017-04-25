Finn pens new Wakefield deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have retained the services of Liam Finn after the halfback penned a year extension to his contract.

League Express reported on Sunday that the 33-year-old was closing in on a new deal, and the club has now confirmed that he will remain at the club until the end of the 2018 season.

Finn is currently in his second spell with the club having joined the club last year. He was an ever-present for Trinity last year and has played a prominent role in the current campaign.

Finn said: “I am delighted to be staying, I have had an enjoyable one and a half years so far and hopefully that will continue and I can keep trying to improve and enjoy my rugby.”

He is the first of the club’s three halfbacks to sign new deals, with Jacob Miller and Sam Williams also out of contract at the end of the season.