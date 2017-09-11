Finn urges team-mates to re-double their efforts

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Liam Finn has sent out a message to his team-mates to re-double their efforts to continue to defy the odds and push towards a top four finish and a semi-final spot.

Trinity were within two minutes of beating St Helens on Thursday and moving a step closer to Old Trafford, but a late Jonny Lomax try foiled Wakefield.

Finn’s Wakefield now travel to Hull on Thursday and he wants a reaction.

“As I’ve said before, it’s big games and fine margins – sometimes they go for you, sometimes they go against you. The challenge now is to get over the hurt and learn to deal with it in the right way.

“We didn’t look like we were going to lose it. And to lose it in the manner we did, without being disrespectful, to a try that isn’t really well-earned – it’s from an error – it’s tough. We’re hurting, but it’s still in our hands.

Read more from Liam Finn and other Super League players in this week’s League Express. Buy it now in shops or online.