First-half riot helps Dewsbury ease past Rochdale

Dewsbury Rams picked up their second win of the season as they defeated Rochdale 38-6.

The Hornets were playing their first game of the season after their opening two matches had both been called off, and it appeared that Alan Kilshaw’s side were caught cold as they went into half-time 32-0 behind.

Dale Morton and James Glover both scored in the first-half rout, with Aaron Brown and Rob Worrincy bagging two tries apiece.

Rochdale improved after the break, and although Dewsbury scored again through Josh Guzdek, Luke Adamson did bag a consolation try for the hosts.