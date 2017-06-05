Five burning issues after this weekend’s Championship action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Are Bradford now destined for the drop?

The Bulls suffered their most damaging defeat to date as they went down 38-12 to Dewsbury Rams.

It was a game billed by some as ‘all or nothing’ from a Bradford perspective in their battle to avoid relegation.

But the humbling defeat, coupled with Swinton’s victory over Oldham, leaves the Bulls 10 points adrift of safety, meaning they have cut their 12-point deficit by just two points after more than half of the season gone.

Survival now seems a long way away, and although it is still possible, their seven-game losing streak makes it seem almost impossible.

2. Has the top four been decided?

The race for the top four has a much clearer outlook than it ever has.

London’s victory over Halifax coupled with Featherstone’s draw with Hull Kingston Rovers has left Fax three points adrift of the top four.

A result here or there would quickly change the top four picture, but Fax hold a record of just one win to six losses against the teams currently in the top four.

Realistically, Fax will have to do much better in their remaining games against the Robins, Featherstone and Toulouse if they are to make the top four.

Although that’s possible, the pressure is certainly on Richard Marshall’s side now.

3. Are Hull Kingston Rovers promotion contenders?

Hull Kingston Rovers sit comfortably at the top of the Championship, five points clear of the chasing pack.

But their recent results and performances have been far from convincing, and put their promotion credentials somewhat in doubt.

A one point victory over struggling Bradford and their recent draw with Featherstone Rovers have been somewhat unconvincing, with Tim Sheens himself describing the first-half display against Featherstone as “abysmal”.

Peaking at the right time is inevitably all that matters, but the Robins will be hoping to see improvements in the weeks building towards the Qualifiers.

4. Could London push for Super League?

London have gone about their business quietly this year. But following two incredible performances they are blatantly on the radar now.

After a stunning display at Summer Bash against Featherstone, the Broncos backed that up with another very strong display against Halifax, cruising to a 34-6 win.

Andrew Henderson’s side looks like a team hitting form at just the right time. But could they push for Super League?

5. Could Sheffield make a late charge towards the top four?

Sheffield are on fire at the minute, with their latest win over Rochdale moving them to within four points of fifth-placed Halifax.

The Eagles play Fax next and will move within two points of them with a victory.

It seems like a long shot, but if they keep rolling, anything could happen.

Mark Aston refuses to rule out a late ascent towards the Qualifiers, maybe he has a valid reason for thinking that way.