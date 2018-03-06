Five Championship stars that have caught the eye so far this season

Liam Kay (Toronto Wolfpack)

The winger has wasted no time getting accustomed to life back in the Championship, putting in a number of majestic performances.

His superb hat-trick against former club Leigh ensured he set his stall out straight away, but it’s what he does away from the try-line that is equally impressive.

Along with his four-try haul, it’s the ugly stuff he’s done which has impressed. His willingness to carry the Wolfpack away from their own line when under pressure and ability to deal with the most troublesome of kicks are of equal importance to Paul Rowley’s side.

He’s had a sound start to the year and been the Wolfpack’s most consistent performer.

Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique)

The French fullback has quickly established himself as one of the Championship’s best players and his form has shown no signs of slowing down at the start of this season.

Kheirallah scored a length of the field try against Australia in the World Cup, so it’s no surprise to see him carving open Championship defences at ease. He was instrumental in the club’s win over Leigh Centurions and has scored 60 points in the club’s opening five games.

It’s inevitable that Super League clubs will come calling soon.

Martyn Ridyard (Featherstone Rovers)

Martyn Ridyard was brought into Featherstone with the objective of being a matchwinner.

He’s already doing that and then some.

The former Leigh halfback scored a pivotal try in the club’s tight victory over Halifax that won them the game, was outstanding in victory over Toulouse and scored two tries against the Centurions to cement them as one of the big-hitters in the Championship.

Money well spent.

Jarrod Sammut (London Broncos)

Sammut is arguably playing the best rugby of his career right now.

His maverick brilliance is still there for all to see, but he’s also playing a measured game not often associated with the Maltese international.

He’s been the catalyst to London’s unbeaten start to the year, constantly leaving opposition defences frightened as he prepares another moment of magic.

If he continues as he is currently, London could achieve anything this season.

Rob Worrincy (Dewsbury Rams)

There’s life in the legs of Rob Worrincy yet!

His off-season move from Halifax to the Rams may not have garnered too many headlines, but he has been a complete revelation so far this season.

He has carried the ball superbly, to the point that defences are struggling to put him down.

At 33, Worrincy may not be the acrobatic try-scorer galloping the length of the field on a regular basis anymore, but he has brought in so many different qualities to his game that are making him one of the top performers in the competition so far.