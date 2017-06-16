Five major talking points ahead of this weekend’s Championship action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Are London the real deal?

Ever since London thumped Featherstone at the Summer Bash, they have had everyone in the Championship, and several clubs in Super League, on red alert.

A string of excellent performances have seen them emerge as contenders in the Championship, but now they face a three-game spell that will give us the best indication yet at the Broncos’ title credentials.

Toulouse, Featherstone and Hull Kingston Rovers await in the next three weeks, a block of fixtures that will first and foremost have a big say on their top four hopes, but secondly, tell us more about their hopes for promotion.

A trip to France is up first. No side has won there in the league yet, but Andrew Henderson’s side will most certainly fancy their chances.

2. Batley look to spark a revival

The Bulldogs have had an underwhelming season, but Matt Diskin’s side have picked up in recent weeks, having narrowly lost to the in-form Toulouse Olympique before winning at Swinton last time out.

Next, they face Sheffield, who currently occupy sixth place in the Championship, two points ahead of the Bulldogs.

A six-point victory would move Batley back into the top half and secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since March.

Plenty of work still needs to be done, but defeating Mark Aston’s side would be an encouraging sign.

3. Can the Robins rediscover their clinical edge?

It seems harsh to criticise Tim Sheens’ side, given that they are five points clear at the top of the table.

But in recent weeks they have been far from convincing, edging past Bradford, Rochdale and Oldham while they drew with Featherstone.

So their fixture with Dewsbury is the perfect opportunity to re-establish their dominance over the Championship, especially with some tough games on the horizon.

4. Can Halifax get back into top four contention?

It’s a huge three week period for Richard Marshall’s men, who face a run of games aginst three of the bottom four in the next few weeks.

Victory over Oldham on Sunday will move them within a point of Featherstone, who play on Wednesday given their involvement in the Challenge Cup.

But with London set to play the other top four teams in the same three-week period, Fax, should they win their games, will catch ground on those above them.

If they can do that, it will be in their hands ahead of a very tough run-in.

5. Is it last chance saloon for Bradford?

The Bulls remain ten points adrift of survival with 13 games to play.

Next up they face Rochdale before they play Oldham a week later.

It’s a two-game block that inevitably looks set to be so important in Bradford’s flickering survival hopes.

Defeat in even one of those games could be curtains.