Five mouthwatering Good Friday games that catch the eye

We’re not exaggerating when we say that the Good Friday fixture list is absolutely epic.

Derby matches, top of the table contests, relegation scraps. Friday is set to be one absolutely insane day of Rugby League action.

With three games on TV too, it’s going to be a very good day for the sport. If you’ve no plans yet, here are just five of the games we can’t wait to see, and we hope you’re just as excited about them too.

1. Featherstone Rovers v Toronto Wolfpack

This game is a battle between two of the Championship’s top sides and promises to be a memorable encounter.

Both teams have lost just once so far this season and have notched up impressive wins over the likes of Leigh and Halifax already. But this is an occasion that gives both sides a platform to reiterate their intentions for the year.

Fev have made a massive effort to promote the game, and with a bit of luck, the game will deliver accordingly.

2. Hull KR v Hull FC

A game that doesn’t need talking up, the Hull Derby is back after the Robins’ return to Super League.

Both teams have had indifferent starts to the year, but all of that will be forgotten if they can come out of this game on the right side of the scoreline.

Talk about which derby is superior is irrelevant. This game, as its own entity, is a fixture the Rugby League calendar is much stronger far. It’s great to have it back.

3. London Broncos v Toulouse Olympique

Two major cities competing in a top of the table clash. Does it get any better than this?

The Broncos and Olympique have been superb in 2018, and this match will give both sides a chance to showcase their abilities and prove just how good they are.

Beyond anything else, it will be a fantastic advertisement for the Championship, and we can’t wait.

4. St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Super League’s top two sides going head-to-head in front of a sell-out crowd. What isn’t there to like about this?

Given the starts to the season for the two sides, it’s hard to argue against this match not being the biggest Good Friday Derby in years.

There are so many fascinating subplots and individual battles which means this game has all the ingredients to be one remembered for years to come.

Hopefully, that’s the case, and on this year’s evidence, you’d bet both sides will deliver on the day.

5. Doncaster v York City Knights

Perhaps not the first fixture that catches the eye, but League 1 has a few belters on the calendar this Friday.

But this match tops the Cumbrian derby and Bradford’s clash with Oldham, as the competition’s two dark-horses go head to head.

Doncaster have been on fire so far and scored an astonishing 136 points in their opening three games, while York had an epic encounter with Bradford, and despite coming up short, have won their last three games, including a cup shock victory over Championship side Swinton.

It makes for a great game.