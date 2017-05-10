Five non-English players who could make the first revived Lions tour

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

News of Great Britain overseas tours returning has sparked feverish discussion about which non-English players could make the squad for the tour to the southern hemisphere in 2019. England’s squad looks strong as things stand, but which players from Scotland, Ireland and Wales could force into the Great Britain mix?

Lewis Tierney (Scotland)

The Wigan utility back is still only 22 and will arguably be a much-improved player by the time 2019 arrives. He was a part of Scotland’s side during last year’s Four Nations and will almost certainly be involved at the World Cup. With his versatility across the backline, could Tierney be in Great Britain contention?

Craig Kopczak (Wales)

There’s little doubting England are possessed with some wonderful forwards, but the recent form of Kopczak for Super League surprise package Salford must make him a contender if he can keep it up. He’s been a great servant for Wales down the years – does he stand a chance of a GB place?

Euan Aitken (Scotland)

Yes, he’s Australian-born – but that hasn’t stopped England recently, has it! Aitken was involved during the Four Nations last year and the 21-year-old St George centre could be a shrewd acquisition for any Great Britain backline if his career continues on the trajectory it’s currently on.

Matty Russell (Scotland)

Russell remains one of Super League’s best outside backs, and the hard-working Warrington man may have an outside chance of playing for Great Britain if he proves himself to be a top international player at this year’s World Cup in a Scotland shirt.

Ben Currie (Ireland)

Okay, so we’re cheating a little here.. but Currie’s last international appearance was in an Ireland shirt four years ago! Injury almost certainly robbed him of a first England appearance last season during the Four Nations – and he’ll play for England between now and the 2019 Lions tour – but as a former Ireland international, he’d be a good fit for GB.