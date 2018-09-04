Five off-contract NRL players we could see in Super League next season

For players in the NRL, the season is coming to an end.

The finals are upon us and with that, the campaign has ended for a number of players.

Yet for some, they have yet to secure their futures.

A number of off-contract players are yet to have anything in place for next year and inevitably, there’s a possibility they could come to Super League.

Here are five of the most high-profile players we could see in Super League next season.

Lewis Brown

The experienced 31-year-old is one of the high-profile off-contract players down under.

2018 proved a frustrating year having managed just three appearances, but he played 21 times for a Manly side that finished sixth in the NRL back in 2017.

Capped 15 times by New Zealand and with around 200 NRL appearances under his belt, Brown could be a very handy addition for many clubs given his ability to play second-row or centre.

Lachlan Coote

The most obvious name on this list, Coote’s potential move to Super League has been well documented.

Both Salford and St Helens are known to be interested in the 28-year-old, who has fallen out of favour at the Cowboys.

An exciting player with a fantastic offensive game, Coote would be a great fit in Super League. It appears he’ll get his chance to shine next year, too.

Shaun Fensom

One of Coote’s team-mates could follow him to Super League, too.

The back-rower has enjoyed a fine NRL career, being a key performer over several years for Canberra before joining the Cowboys and playing in last year’s NRL Grand Final.

Unfortunately for him, his appearance in that final was cut short after suffering a double leg break, which hindered him during the current season.

But at 29-years-old, Fensom, best known for his incredible work rate, would surely be a great addition to most Super League clubs.

Justin O’Neill

The two-time Premiership winner is probably the biggest attraction on this list.

The centre’s future has yet to be resolved and with that, any Super League clubs looking for a marquee signing may decide to look at the 27-year-old.

Capped twice by Australia in 2016, O’Neill played in last year’s NRL Grand Final and is an explosive talent.

Centres are fairly hard to come by in the Northern Hemisphere, and if he was available, someone would take a punt on him no doubt.

Mitch Rein

The 28-year-old hooker is another off-contract star and his future is completely unknown.

He has over 150 NRL appearances to his name after a lengthy spell at St. George Illawarra followed by a year at Penrith and Gold Coast apiece.

He’s had a decent year at the Titans this time out, making 24 appearances, but could he be in Super League next year?