Five overseas signings who will catch the eye in 2018

31 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The turn of the year is, for many, the spark that gets us excited for the season ahead.

After all, the new Super League season is just a month away now, and with that, all 12 clubs will get to show off their new signings.

The number of overseas players heading to Super League is low this year, but those who are making the move look set to make a big impression.

Here are five overseas arrivals we can’t wait to watch this year.

Jack Littlejohn (Salford Red Devils)

The former Wests Tigers halfback makes the move to fullback with big expectations on his shoulders.

With Michael Dobson and Todd Carney gone, the playmaker will brunt the majority of the creative duties alongside Rob Lui.

But the signs are that he is capable of dealing with that pressure. During his 15 appearances in the NRL last year the 26-year-old showed plenty of promise and a strong running game.

His talents, on the surface, appear as though they will combine well with those of Lui, and that partnership could prove to be a big factor in Salford’s season.

David Mead (Catalans Dragons)

Of all the signings of 2018, Catalans’ capture of David Mead is arguably the most impressive.

Mead arrives in Super League after a superb campaign as the captain of Papua New Guinea and with a big reputation in the NRL.

The fullback had dazzled Down Under with moments of magic and will provide the Dragons with abilities that simply cannot be taught.

Still only 29, Mead will light up Super League, and we can’t wait to see it happen.

Kato Ottio (Widnes Vikings)

Staying on the PNG front, the performances of new Widnes signing Kato Ottio at the World Cup suggest the Vikings have a star on their hands.

The 23-year-old speedster has joined the club from Canberra and promises to be the latest exciting talent to arrive on these shores from Papua New Guniea.

He’s got a long line of predecessors to follow in that regard, but if his showings in the World Cup are anything to go by, he’ll be absolutely fine.

Nathaniel Peteru (Leeds Rhinos)

Six foot five and nearly 18 stone. How could Leeds’ new signing not catch the eye?

Although the prop arrives somewhat as an unknown quantity, it’s hard to imagine the New Zealand powerhouse doing anything other than making an impression.

A strong ball carrier, the 26-year-old promises to add a new dimension to Leeds’ pack.

Tyrone Roberts (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington’s marquee signing is an automatic entry on this list simply because of his billing.

The Wolves have splashed the cash to sign the halfback from Gold Coast, but it could very well prove to be money well spent.

Roberts starred for the Titans at times in the NRL last year, and there’s little reason to believe he won’t do the same in primrose and blue.

A talented player with the ball in hand, Warrington fans are hoping Roberts is the answer to their prayers.