Five players charged by the RFL

Ben Westwood could face a five-match ban after being handed a Grade D striking charge following his late shot on Liam Sutcliffe.

The Warrington forward was sin binned following the tackle on Sutcliffe in the first minute, which resulted in the Leeds playmaker missing the remainder of the match.

The 32-year-old does not have his early guilty plea available, and if found guilty will be banned for a period between three to five games.

He is one of five players to be charged by the Match Review Panel this week, with Leigh’s Gareth Hock set for another suspension after being charged for foul and abusive language towards a match official. The Centurions forward will serve a one or two-game ban if found guilty.

St Helens’ Mark Percival has been cited for a Grade A offence for disputing the referee’s decision, while Leeds’ Jimmy Keinhorst and Catalans’ Sam Moa have both received Grade A charges.