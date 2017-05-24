Five potential candidates for the Catalans job

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Mick Potter

Potter was in charge of Catalans before, is now the right time for him to pick up where he started?

The 53-year-old was in charge for three seasons at the Dragons and guided them to the 2007 Challenge Cup Final before moving to St Helens in 2009.

Currently, he is the assistant coach of Newcastle Knights, and with his role as Fiji head coach set to take up plenty of his time ahead of the World Cup, the timing might not be right.

But you’d think the Dragons would be keen to speak to him if he was interested.

Rohan Smith

Rohan Smith has not resurfaced after he left Bradford Bulls.

However, he gained enormous credit for his handling of the situation, and beyond that he had started to put together a squad that really looked capable of competing this year.

His enthusiasm and commitment was there for all to see, and his passion for coaching isn’t in doubt.

His driven nature would make the cultural problems, like learning the language, a challenge rather than a problem, and that is a big advantage.

Sylvain Houles

The current Toulouse coach has gained a reputation as a brilliant coach for his influence in Toulouse’s rise.

Having guided them to promotion last year, they are currently third in the Championship and on course for a Qualifiers berth.

But with that will come interest, and naturally, he would be a decent fit for Catalans.

Aurélien Cologni

Cologni is the current French national team head coach, and a former Catalans player.

His association with the sport in France, plus his knowledge of the players at the club, might make him appealing, certainly in the short-term.

It could prove to be a good move for both parties, with Cologni, who also previously played for the Crusaders, seeing it as an opportunity to raise his profile.

David Furner

The NRL is a route Catalans have not been afraid to look down before. After all, they gave Trent Robinson his big break before he returned to lead Sydney Roosters in Australia – and they may well go down that path again.

David Fairleigh is another who could well be in the frame if he chose to apply – but former Leeds forward David Furner has been linked with a plethora of jobs in this country of late.

Indeed, he was understood to be in contention for the St Helens job at one stage – so if he throws his name in the hat, we’d definitely make him one of the favourites to succeed Frayssinous.