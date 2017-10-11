Five potential contenders for the London Broncos job

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

With the departure of London coach Andrew Henderson to Super League side Warrington as the assistant to Steve Price, who could the Broncos turn to next? Here’s five potential candidates to succeed Henderson as coach.

Danny Orr

The former London half-back is certainly settled at Castleford as assistant to Daryl Powell, but given his previous links to rugby league in London, it makes sense that Danny Orr would be among the names immediately touted as a potential successor. Could a head coaching job in the Championship tempt him away from Cas? It seems unlikely but, in rugby league, you never know.

Danny Ward and Jamie Langley

Ward and Langley are the two men left behind by Henderson following his departure to Warrington – and they would certainly make a good coaching team should the Broncos opt to head in that direction. Langley has done a sterling job with London’s Academy, while as assistant to Henderson, Ward is perhaps an obvious candidate to now succeed him.

Lee Greenwood

He’s out of work following his time with Gloucestershire All Golds coming to an end, but given his track record of working in expansion areas, could Lee Greenwood be a smart outside bet for the Broncos to turn to?

Jon Sharp

The former Huddersfield and Featherstone coach has a vast array of experience in the coaching game, and with his time at Fev coming to an end earlier this season, he may well be on the hunt for a job again. Could he be tempted back into work by the opportunity to try and get London back into Super League after several years out of the big time?

Rohan Smith

The former Bradford coach certainly was well-thought of during his brief time at Odsal, and it looked as if he had put a strong squad together for 2017 before the Bulls’ financial demise at the start of this season. Could he be tempted into a return to England with the Broncos, and the chance to work with a full-time squad once again?