Five potential destinations for Scott Moore

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Scott Moore is currently on the lookout for his eighth club in seven years after he mutually agreed to depart Wakefield.

The 28-year-old has struggled to find a home throughout his career, and his next move could prove to be an important one.

He was re-bailed by police until March 10 last year, after being arrested on suspicion of theft and police assault. Nevertheless, there is no doubting his ability to play on the field, and a number of clubs may still be willing to take a chance on the hooker.

Here are five clubs who may be interested in Moore ahead of the season.

1. Swinton Lions

TotalRL reported that the Lions were interested in signing Moore just hours before his departure from Wakefield was confirmed.

The Lions have made a number of ambitious attempts to sign high-profile names in the off-season, with Fuifui Moimoi a confirmed target while Ben Kavanagh has also been linked.

With the club seemingly having money to spend before the season, the addition of Moore would add Super League quality to an improving team.

2. Bradford Bulls

Inevitably, any player that becomes available over the next number of weeks will be linked with the new Bradford-based club.

With seven players already leaving the Bulls, the head coach of the new club will have to recruit players quick, and Moore’s availability will be ideal.

Adam O’Brien has already left, making a hooker a priority.

3. Salford Red Devils

There’s been plenty of change for Salford in their roster of hookers.

Tommy Lee, Sean Kenny and Phil Joseph, all of whom played in the position last year, have departed, while unknown quantity Kris Brining has been brought in to fill the void.

There’s plenty of hype surrounding Brining, but should Ian Watson decide that he needs a bit more experience to assist Logan Tomkins, Moore could be the answer.

4. London Broncos

The Broncos are one of many clubs Moore has played for in his career, but could he make a return?

London are still coming to terms with the fact that star hooker James Cunningham is set to be out for up to six months, leaving Andrew Henderson potentially on the lookout for a number nine to help fill that void.

5. Hull FC

Admittedly, a move to the Challenge Cup winners seems highly unlikely.

Nevertheless, the Black and Whites were thought to be keen on Adam O’Brien, hinting that they may be on the lookout for a hooker.

Is a move for Moore that unlikely? Maybe not.