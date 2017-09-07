Five potential replacements for Michael Dobson at Salford Red Devils

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils’ recruitment plans became more transparent last week as Michael Dobson’s departure from the club was confirmed.

Dobson’s exit is somewhat unfortunate, with the experienced halfback striking up a good partnership with Rob Lui throughout the campaign.

Nevertheless, with Dobson out of the picture and Todd Carney’s future not yet resolved, Ian Watson and the club’s recruitment team will inevitably be on the lookout for at least one new halfback for 2018.

But who? We’ve listed five players that could be of interest.

Trent Hodkinson (Newcastle Knights)

Hodkinson’s inclusion won’t come as a surprise after he was linked with move to the Red Devils shortly after Dobson’s departure was confirmed.

It shouldn’t come as a major surprise, either. League Express reported several weeks back that the Newcastle playmaker was the subject of interest from Warrington, with suggestions that he’s open to a move to Super League.

He’s played 17 games for the Knights this year, although the Knights did finish bottom of the ladder once again.

Luke Walsh (Catalans Dragons)

Another reported target is Walsh, who is out of contract at the end of the season at Catalans.

The Dragons have confirmed they are in talks with the 30-year-old, although no agreement has been reached at this stage.

Walsh would certainly help fill the void left by Dobson, particularly in the kicking department where has has made a name for himself during his career.

However, they face competition from the Dragons for his signature.

Sam Williams (Wakefield Trinity)

Another out-of-contract Super League halfback, Williams could be on his way out of Wakefield at the end of the season.

Williams joined Wakefield from Canberra and has made 23 appearances, but it appears that Chris Chester’s preferred combination is Jacob Miller and Liam Finn.

That could open the door for Salford to snap him up if he was a preferred option for Ian Watson.

Jack Littlejohn (Wests Tigers)

The young Tigers halfback has been linked with a move to Super League as far back as May.

Speculation will only heighten after it was revealed he will be released by the Tigers at the end of the current season, leaving him available to offers at this stage.

So why not the Red Devils?

At the age of 25 he is approaching his prime and may be an attractive signing.

Tyrone Roberts (Gold Coast Titans)

Another man linked with a move to Super League is this guy.

The Titans star has been linked with Warrington, although recent reports suggest he could stay with Gold Coast despite a number of contract issues.

An arrival at Salford appears unlikely, but Salford are a far more attractive proposition than in recent teams, which may give them an outside chance.