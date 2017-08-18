Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s Qualifiers action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Are Leigh on the way to the Million Pound Game?

Following a costly defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers last week, the Centurions are now in a near critical position in regards to their aspirations of avoiding the Million Pound Game.

To maximise their chances of securing automatic safety, Neil Jukes’ side must pick up victories against their Super League counterparts, and that begins on Saturday when they face Catalans.

It’s not quite a must-win game for the Leythers, but it’s as close as they’ll come for now.

2. Will Halifax vindicate SKY’s decision to televise their match with Warrington?

When the Qualifiers fixtures were released, it came as a surprise to most to see this fixture on television.

With no disrespect intended towards Fax, of the four games taking place in the competition this weekend, this match, you would suggest, is the least likely to provide the suspense and drama desired.

Then again, Halifax love the big occasions and will be keen to perform to a big audience. It’s a huge task against an in-form Warrington side, but hopefully, Halifax can put up a fight at the very least.

3. Can Hull KR perform with the favourites tag on their shoulders?

Hull Kingston Rovers’ season has consisted of ticking boxes.

So far, they’ve done everything they’ve needed to, with their latest victory over Leigh the biggest hint yet they can earn promotion this year.

Now they have to knock off another victory, but this time with a team trying to claim a scalp in the shape of London Broncos.

They were off the pace, and perhaps fortunate, to defeat Halifax during the first round of Qualifiers action. They have to handle that pressure better.

4. London’s time to shine?

So much hype, so much expectation. Now it’s time for London to show what they’re about.

Last week’s draw with Featherstone was far from a disaster, but it’s time for the Broncos to do the talking, and there’s no better way of doing that than dispatching of the Robins after their heroics last week.

If they can do that, they’re back on the map. Defeat and they’re chasing a spot in the Million Pound Game with time against them.

5. Featherstone’s opportunity to throw their weight around.

When the Rovers replaced Jon Sharp with John Duffy at the helm, one of the many reasons cited was to try and bolster their chances in the Qualifiers.

Forget perceptions, Featherstone are here to compete and are eyeing up a place in the Million Pound Game.

They took a considerable stride forward by picking up a point against London, now they have to prove they can compete with Super League opposition, starting with Widnes.