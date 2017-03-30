Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s Super League

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

What happens if Warrington lose again this weekend?

Four straight losses to open the season was a worry for Warrington fans. Five was concerning. Six was a borderline crisis. So what would seven in a row represent this Saturday if the Wolves slip to defeat to Hull? It will almost certainly leave last year’s Grand Finalists further adrift from the top eight – and slowly, a race to avoid the Qualifiers will become Warrington’s primary target as the regular season rolls on, you feel.

How will Huddersfield cope without Danny Brough?

One newspaper report suggested Huddersfield were set to experience life without Danny Brough a fortnight or so ago. This Friday, they will have to do so – albeit only temporarily. The Giants head to Castleford without their talismanic half-back: with it odds-on that Ryan Brierley will replace him in the halves and pair up with former Bradford man Lee Gaskell. Can they click straight away and inspire the Giants to what would be an unlikely win?

Will the LSV continue to be a fortress for Leigh Centurions?

A quarter of the way through the regular season – already! – and Leigh Centurions find themselves handily placed in mid-table following promotion last season. It’s no secret that their good start has been build on strong foundations at home, and they look to continue that this Saturday when they face winless Widnes at the Leigh Sports Village. Will home form alone keep Leigh in the eight? If they play like they have been doing so far, then perhaps it will.

Can Leeds complete a perfect response to that email from Gary Hetherington?

There has been plenty of discussion about Gary Hetherington’s email to Leeds fans in the wake of their 66-10 defeat to Castleford. Was it right? Was it wrong? Nobody will ever know the answer to that – but the Rhinos have an opportunity to make it a perfect quartet since that email this Friday. Beat Wigan and it will be four wins in a row, in the four games that Hetherington pinpointed as crucial for all involved with the Leeds. They could even go top in the process.

Who will pull away from the bottom four in France on Saturday?

It’s eighth against ninth in Perpignan on Saturday evening as Wakefield travel to Catalans – and the victor may well give themselves some huge breathing space from the clutches of the bottom four. The congested nature of Super League at the moment means any win could hoist a side up two or three positions – and how both would be grateful for two points in France this weekend.