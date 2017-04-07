Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s Super League

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. How far can the Red Devils rise?

Salford are fourth in Super League.

Let that sink in for a minute.

It’s not by fluke, either. The Red Devils have been terrific so far this season and are fully deserving of their place in the play-offs.

The big question hanging over them now is their ability to maintain their current form. Those credentials will be thoroughly put to the test when they take on Hull FC, who are unbeaten in five games and currently third in the league.

Should they come away triumphant, you’d suggest there is no limit to their success.

2. Will Tony Gigot play?

The Catalans fullback has yet to play this season after a doping ban from the French anti-doping agency.

But he’s been named in the 19-man squad to face Leigh Centurions, and could return for the club’s important clash against the Centurions.

His return would be significant for Laurent Frayssinous, who has been forced to juggle his backline quite significantly due to injuries this year. Gigot could provide stability.

3. How will Saints cope without James Roby?

Roby will be unavailable for the club’s game with Huddersfield due to a knee injury.

Saints have rarely been without their influential hooker over the years, and this will be a big test for Keiron Cunningham’s side as they look to kick start their season after last week’s defeat to Salford.

Tommy Lee will likely be the man to step up in his absence against a Huddersfield side struggling to pick up results.

4. Can Widnes build on their first win?

At the seventh attempt, Widnes finally got their season up and running last week.

But can they build on it?

They take on a Wakefield side who have been in good form, but Widnes will be keen to pick up another win that would but them right in the mix around eighth place.

5. Can Declan Patton take his chance?

The rules surrounding concussion mean Warrington will be without star signing Kevin Brown on Friday night against Leeds. However, one man’s misfortune is another’s opportunity: just ask Declan Patton.

The young half-back has found chances hard to come by this season but on Friday, he gets his chance to show Tony Smith what he can do.

It’s a huge opportunity for the youngster. If he delivers, he’ll have no doubt helped Warrington to a first win of 2017 in the process. Talk about staking a claim for a spot.