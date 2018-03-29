Five teams that need a good Easter

Halifax

After back-to-back defeats last week, Fax need to get back on track with a few victories.

The opposition comes in the shape of Barrow and Dewsbury, two sides that have enjoyed decent starts to the season and sandwich Halifax in the table.

Back-to-back victories would keep Halifax knocking around the top four heading towards the Summer Bash given that the top four play each other on Good Friday.

A defeat might be a big opportunity missed.

Hull FC

It’s been a slow start to the season for the Black and Whites, who haven’t lived up to expectations so far.

But Easter has so often proved to be a catalyst for clubs, and the Black and Whites will be hoping that applies to them this season.

First up is the derby with Hull Kingston Rovers, a game that always provides plenty of momentum for the winning side, followed by a tough home tie against Wakefield.

Victories in both of those games will quickly see Lee Radford’s side shoot up the table.

Leigh Centurions

Leigh have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent weeks but the reality of their situation remains.

With five defeats to their name already, the Centurions can’t afford to slip up too many more times before July.

First up they play Swinton on Friday, then face a massive challenge in the shape of table-topping London.

The Broncos are the only unbeaten side left in the competition and are on fire currently, but Leigh just can’t afford to lose the game.

They could go into the game with a three-game winning streak under their belt. If it’s broken, their top four hopes look weaker then ever. Victory, and they could pick up a game-changing result.

Toronto

It could barely be any tougher for the Wolfpack, with games at Featherstone and Toulouse, both unbeaten at home and flying high in the Championship table.

However, the two mouth-watering contests provide an opportunity to issue a huge statement of intent. Ultimately, two wins would prove they are the real deal in the Championship.

Wakefield

Chris Chester’s side has enjoyed a good start to the year, but back-to-back defeats have taken the gloss somewhat of their excellent start.

In brutally honest terms, Trinity have so far defeated the bottom four, and come unstuck against the rest.

That’s nothing to look down at, but ultimately, Wakefield’s lofty expectations mean they have to pick off a big hitter soon.

What better way than to beat last year’s League Leaders or the reigning Challenge Cup holders?