Five things you didn’t know about… Jesse Sene-Lefao

With the 2017 Betfred Super League season drawing ever nearer, fans from all 12 clubs are starting to learn more about their new signings.

To help Castleford fans out, here are five things they might not have previously known about new signing Jesse Sene-Lefao.

He’s a massive lover of card games

The New Zealander’s love for card games goes all the way back to his childhood. His family spent their time together playing a variety of card games and would have all their family discussions over a round of Big Two.

As a result, he has made quite the impression on his Tigers team-mates in the games room, although a few of the Cas squad believe he makes the rules up as he goes along.

However, the man himself insists that they are all his students!

He’s related to Ben Roberts

That’s right, the new Tigers signing has family links to the Castleford playmaker.

Sene-Lefao’s wife is Roberts’ cousin, and Sene-Lefao didn’t shy away from getting the lowdown on Castleford before his move to the club.

A small world huh?

He went to the same church as Junior Moors

Staggeringly, the forward’s association with one of his new team-mates goes all the way back to childhood.

Sene-Lefao is a devoted christian, and it was when he attended his local church that he first came across Castleford team-mate-to-be Junior Moors. The pair ended up playing against each other during their younger days, but will now join forces in Super League.

His Samoan debut was a memorable moment

For any player, making your international debut is a memorable moment. However, Sene-Lefao’s may be more special than most.

“I debuted in Penrith, where I did all my schooling. I had all my friends watching the game on the hill with a big sign with my name on.

“When I ran on they were all shouting ‘Jesse, Jesse, Jesse’, it was massive for me. I remember thinking it would be a moment that would always stay with me.”

He only made his first-grade debut four years ago

The former Cronulla man might only be 27, but he only made his NRL debut four years ago.

After signing for Manly from Penrith’s NYC side, he was handed his first appearance by the Sea Eagles in the first round of the 2013 season. He ended up becoming a regular in 2014 and then made 15 appearances in 2015 before his move to Cronulla, where he made six appearances.