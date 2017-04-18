Five things we learned from Easter Monday’s Championship action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Hull Kingston Rovers can be defeated

Yes, the Robins fielded a team missing key stars in what could be argued is the most difficult away trip of the year.

Nevertheless, Tim Sheens’ side was defeated by Toulouse, ending their unbeaten start to the season.

It shows that they can come unstuck at this level, after scares during the course of the season.

2. The race for the top four is tighter than ever

At the midway stage of the season, four teams in and around the top four can hardly be separated.

There is just a two point gap between Toulouse, Featherstone, London and Halifax, who look all but certain to fight it out for the three remaining spots in the Qualifiers.

It promises to be a thrilling novel in a campaign that is beginning to flourish.

3. Oldham are the unluckiest team – perhaps ever

Poor Scott Naylor.

On three occasions this season, he has now seen his side lose by two points to sides in the top five.

Their latest heartache came against Halifax as Scott Leatherbarrow’s conversion crept wide with four minutes to go, and they lost 16-14.

The have now scared the life out of London, Featherstone and Fax, and surely will pick up a shock win sooner rather than later.

4. Neil Kelly has a big job on his hands

He had an instant impact when the Rams defeated Batley, but reality will have kicked in when they were comfortably defeated by Sheffield on Monday.

The Rams still look like they have a lot of improvement to make if they are to survive relegation.

There is definitely time, but they have a lot of work to do.

5. Bradford’s fight for survival won’t be easy

It’s appeared for a while that the Bulls would cruise out of their relegation battle.

But defeats to Halifax and Featherstone over Easter, coupled with results elsewhere, have left Bradford six points adrift of safety with over a third of the season gone.

The Bulls are mathematically on course to survive, but with teams around them starting to pick up points, they may need more points than they anticipated.