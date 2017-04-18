Five things we learned from Easter Monday’s Super League

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Regan Grace has a magnificent future ahead of him

Perhaps it’s the one thing we really learned above all this weekend. Remember the name Regan Grace in the coming years. The St Helens winger has made a magical start to life in the first-team, scoring two tries in his first two appearances in Super League. But when Grace gets the ball, you’re never quite sure what his majestic feet are going to do next. He’s a ridiculous talent – and one for the present, as well as the future.

Catalans could be contenders with Tony Gigot in the side

It’s easy to forget there’s still around 20 games – so therefore 40 points – still to play for before the play-offs are decided. And sitting just two points adrift of the top four, Catalans remain right in the mix. They’ve now won three in a row – and it’s no coincidence that since Tony Gigot has returned from his infamous ban, the Dragons look much, much better. Who’d back against them with Gigot in this kind of form?

Warrington are on the march

Three games, three wins. Isn’t it amazing how quickly things can turn in Super League? Warrington fans may have been forgiven for planning their trips to Featherstone and the like this summer a month or so ago: now, few would back against them making the top eight. Their revival continued on Easter Monday with a narrow win against Huddersfield – and while they remain far from their best, it’s obvious the Wolves are improving.

Morgan Escare has to be signing of the season.. and a Man of Steel contender

It’s been a good Easter for the reigning Super League champions, with Wigan picking up back-to-back wins over the last few days. And the star of the show again on Easter Monday? Morgan Escare. Few eyebrows were raised when Shaun Wane plucked him from the south of France, but with a new contract and another wonder try in the bag on Monday, Escare has to be considered the signing of the season. Who knows, he may even be a front-runner for Man of Steel on this form.

Leeds have the squad depth to potentially last the distance

Monday always looked like a banana skin for Leeds Rhinos, facing a Widnes side shorn of confidence and bottom of the league. Leeds, in essence, had everything to lose: and without Liam Sutcliffe and Ash Golding – among others – it could have been easy for Leeds to slip up. Yet with a reshuffled side, and Ash Handley at full-back along with Stevie Ward in the centres, the Rhinos racked up another 40-point plus performance. This year, they look like they’ve a squad which could get them a long way, rather than just a strong 17.