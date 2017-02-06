Five things we learned from the first round of the Championship

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. The promoted clubs aren’t there to make up the numbers

Not many would have predicted Rochdale and Toulouse would be the top two in the table after round one.

But the two recently promoted clubs proudly sit at the top of the league after heavy victories over Dewsbury and Batley respectively.

The outcome of both games wasn’t so much a surprise, but the manner in which they did raised eyebrows.

One thing is for sure, it won’t be an easy weekend when either of those two sides are in town.

2. Bradford fans have the right to be cautiously optimistic

Yes, the Bulls were comprehensively defeated, but there was enough evidence to suggest that they can salvage something from the season.

It’s going to be a difficult campaign, no doubt about that, but at the same time they showed fighting sprit, and glimpses of quality, which will make them competitive in this division.

Rochdale are their next opponents, which is a much more intriguing contest following the Hornets’ accomplishments at the weekend.

3. Featherstone and Halifax will be in the mix again

As far as season openers go, you’ll struggle to find a game better than the one between these two teams.

Featherstone won, but both sides put in superb displays considering it was the first competitive game of the season.

Both clubs have constantly been near the top of the division, and on this evidence, nothing will change this year. For aspiring clubs, they remain the benchmark.

4. Hull Kingston Rovers’ fans are going to be a huge addition

8,817 spectators were in attendance for the club’s return to the Championship.

That figure is higher than the combined attendance between the five other games in the division.

Rovers’ fans won’t be pleased about being in the second-tier, but for the profile of the Championship, it is a huge boost.

5. It’s going to be another great year

In one week, the Championship has showcased all of its strongest qualities.

There were shock results, fantastic matches and memorable moments. The unpredictability of the competition was on show too, which makes it as intriguing as it currently is.

Some believe the Championship was the standout competition last year, and on this evidence, Super League has some work to do to regain that crown.