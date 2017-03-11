Five things we learned from Friday’s action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Three games left us with as many answers as questions. Here are five of the things we learned from Friday’s action.

1. Albert Kelly is an early signing of the season contender

The halfback was in superb form once again as his two tries helped Hull FC to a big victory over St Helens.

Kelly’s arrival from the other side of the city was considered a risk by many. However, Lee Radford’s decision to sign the former Gold Coast Titans star has been vindicated already. His creativity and flair appear to be the final piece in the jigsaw. With him, Hull can achieve anything.

2. Keiron Cunningham isn’t Phil Bentham’s biggest fan

For the second week running, Phil Bentham gave a penalty try against St Helens, and Keiron Cunningham wasn’t amused.

The under-fire Saints chief bemoaned the decision to penalise Alex Walmsley for a tackle on Carlos Tuimavave while the centre was scoring.

Bentham was the official who awarded Jacob Miller a controversial try as Wakefield downed Saints. Needless to say, Bentham probably won’t get a Christmas card later this year.

3. Leeds aren’t so bad after all

In the first month of the season, Leeds have been criticised for not being able to attack, not being able to defend and not being able to play at all.

However, they put in a brilliant performance against Catalans in which they showed how good they can be.

It’s a long road back to where they were, but they can still perform at a high level.

4. Leigh can do more than just survive

Most of the focus following this match will be on Huddersfield’s shortcomings, but Leigh proved they are capable of fighting for more than just Super League status.

A 30-0 victory was hugely impressive, and with it, they produced a performance of high quality.

Defensively they were exceptional, attacking the Huddersfield line, they were clinical.

They have improvements to make, but they are certainly on the right path.

5. Huddersfield still have the same shortcomings

The Giants had shown early signs of improvement this season, but their defeat to Leigh was the biggest indicator yet that they still have persisting problems from last season.

Offensively, they were terrible against Leigh, and like so many games last season, they played their way out of matches and ultimately cost themselves a win.

It’s early days, but there’s work ahead for Rick Stone.