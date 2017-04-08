Five things we learned from Friday’s Super League action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford issued their biggest statement yet with an outstanding victory over Hull, while Warrington finally got off the mark with a victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Here are five things we got out of Friday’s action.

1. Salford can win silverware

Some will suggest the above statement is premature.

Those who watched them defeat Hull will not.

The Red Devils were exceptional, and they have all the credentials required to be competing for honours at the end of the season.

Forget the perceptions, Salford mean business.

2. Saints and Huddersfield created as many questions as they answered

The two teams played out a 14-14 stalemate, but there were as many negatives as positives for both teams.

For Saints, their inability to convert a 14-0 lead into two points against a Giants side so poor offensively for long spells is a cause for concern.

As for Huddersfield, they showed great spirit at the end, but for an hour they looked void of creativity in attack.

Frustrating times for both coaches.

3. 2016 was no fluke for Wakefield

Trinity moved up to fifth following their third consecutive win over Widnes Vikings.

With five wins in six games, Chris Chester’s side are proving that last year’s early winning run wasn’t a honeymoon period, but instead that Wakefield are a genuine top eight club.

4. Leigh are facing their biggest challenge

The Centurions started the season superbly, but the real test of Leigh was always going to be when things weren’t going their way.

That test is upon them now having lost their last three games. It’s the first adversity they’ve really faced since returning to the top flight. Now, with the club in the bottom four, they need to show they can come out of it.

5. Warrington can make the top eight

It’s been a slow start for the Wolves, but they picked up their first victory of the season against a Leeds side who had won their previous four games.

The Easter period will be massive for them, but if they can now build on their recent results, Warrington will quickly work their way into the top eight mix.