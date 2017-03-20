Five things we learned from Sunday’s Super League action

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

There were two surprising results on Sunday as the 100% records of both Castleford and Wigan came to an end.

Here’s what we learned from both games.

1. Castleford can be stopped

The Tigers had looked genuinely unstoppable in the opening month of the season.

However, Salford ensured that became a myth as they defeated the Tigers, and proved that they can be halted.

People will look at the game and suggest Cas were off-form, but Salford went toe-to-toe with them and exploited vulnerabilities in their game.

Cas weren’t terrible, but Salford proved that there is a formula to stop them.

2. Injuries are the biggest threat to Wigan once again

Wigan’s handling of several injuries last season was nothing short of astonishing.

They continued to defy the odds stacked against them from the treatment room at the start of the season, but their draw was a timely reminder that even they are at risk of crumbling if the injuries do mount up.

An injury to Sean O’Loughlin during the game added to their injury problems in the pack, with Michael McIlorum, Liam Farrell and John Bateman already injured.

Shaun Wane has incredible depth in his squad, and it should be noted both O’Loughlin and back-row Jack Wells limped off early, leaving Wigan with only two subs. But it also proved that further injuries will disrupt them more than some may believe.

3. Salford, the new Castleford?

Ian Watson has previously revealed how he wants Salford to go down a similar path to Castleford.

There certainly are similarities, both clubs play a good brand of rugby while Salford has started focusing on young, English talent in their recruitment.

From time to time they look way off, as Cas have done in the past, but on Sunday there were certainly signs they are on the right track in this game, as they ended Cas’ unbeaten run.

Could they enjoy a similar rise to that of the Tigers?

4. Huddersfield are still a dangerous side

The Giants have gone from title contenders to top eight outsiders in the space of just over 12 months, but they proved that when they are firing, they are as good as anyone in Super League.

Their draw with Wigan made them the first team to pick up a result against the Warriors, and in truth, they should have had more.

Huddersfield have been inconsistent this year, but if they can sort that out, they could be much more than a team that hopes to make the top eight.

5. Super League is as unpredictable as ever

Not only were Sunday’s results a major surprise to everyone, but the season as a whole has already brought more than its fair share of shocks to the table.

It promises to be a good year!