Five things we learned from Thursday’s Super League action

Luke Gale is the best half-back in Super League right now

Regular readers of League Express will know our reporters rate Luke Gale, having awarded him with the Albert Goldthorpe Medal for the last two seasons. But this year, Gale looks even better. While his short-range passing was devastating during Thursday’s hammering of Leeds, it was things like the 40-20 while Cas were on the back foot and the clinical ends to sets which seriously caught the eye. Surely there’s no better half-back in the competition at the moment?

Garry Schofield’s column in Monday’s paper will be interesting!

Poor old Schoey. He’s copped it this week after some choice words for Hull half-back Marc Sneyd (they’re here, by the way); saying he “doesn’t create” and he “doesn’t pass” among other things. So how did Sneyd respond on Thursday?

With a man of the match effort and a hat-trick during Hull’s win at Huddersfield!

We think that will make Schoey perhaps think again – and his column in Monday’s League Express – which you can read Sunday night if you click here – will be very interesting indeed. Time for some humble pie, Schoey?

Leeds’ strength in depth is being severely tested already

While Thursday night was brilliant for Castleford and Hull, it was slightly less so for Leeds – who saw the records tumble at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle at the hands of the Tigers.

With over half a dozen players out injured, Leeds were ultimately no match for Castleford: and their strength in depth is being pushed to its limit already. A number of fringe players were drafted in – including the recall of Jordan Lilley from Bradford – and it wasn’t enough to keep Leeds within 50 points of Cas. A worrying sign?

..as is Huddersfield’s too

Rick Stone had just 17 fit players to pick from tonight, we’re told. That’s not a good sign so early into the season.

So much of injury crises are related to luck – and the Giants have plenty of it at the moment: but it’s all bad. Without the likes of Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Aaron Murphy and many more, Huddersfield had a threadbare selection to go at.

Andy Lynch is Super League’s ageless warrior

You could have picked any of Castleford’s 17 out on Thursday night – but we’ll be a little bit different and pick out one performance from the pack which caught our eye.

Andy Lynch is 37 years of age – but at times this season, he’s been marauding around like a prop in his mid-20s. He’s been a phenomenon, and his story is an incredible one as he battles on as Super League’s oldest player.

The funny thing is, he doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down, either.