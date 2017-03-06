Five things we learned from this weekend’s Championship action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Toulouse CAN win away from home

We’d all come to the conclusion about Toulouse after just four games.

However, all of our perceptions about their inability to win on the road were challenged on Sunday when Sylvain Houles’ side picked up a great victory over Halifax.

The French outfit got their first victory away from home as they won 12-10 at The Shay, and if they can keep picking up the odd victory on their travels, they are viable top four contenders.

2. Rochdale’s bubble has not burst

You all thought that they’d had their moment of glory, didn’t you?

Well, you were wrong. Alan Kilshaw’s Hornets brought Featherstone’s bandwagon to an abrupt halt with a 10-9 victory, ending the unbeaten run of Jon Sharp’s side.

With Rochdale back to winning ways and having picked up a victory over one of the competition’s strongest teams, can they make an unlikely ascent to the top four?

3. Jarrod Sammut can take London to the next level

What a turnaround it has been for the Maltese international.

Relegated with Workington last year, the former Bradford and Wakefield man was given a chance with London, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Sammut was named man of the match for the FOURTH game running and is without question the top player in the league at the moment.

4. James Donaldson has benefitted from dropping to the Championship

It’s hard to find positives out of relegation, but occasionally, there are good things that come of it.

Take James Donaldson for example, who has looked like a new player since starting in the Championship. He was in fine form against Sheffield and looks set to be a real asset this year.

5. Batley are made of stern stuff

It’s been a funny year for Batley, but their latest victory over Swinton was a sign of true character.

Behind 18-6 in terrible conditions, the Bulldogs found a way to win – a crucial ingredient in their quest for success this year.

It’s too early to say just yet, but this feels like it could be a big victory for Matt Diskin’s side.