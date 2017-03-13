Five things we learned from this weekend’s Championship action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Halifax are top four quality

There has been plenty of questions asked of Halifax in the first six weeks of the season.

However, they demonstrated that they truly can compete at the top of the division after a superb 19-6 victory over London Broncos.

The Broncos have been flying this season, but Fax stopped them in their tracks. If they can remain consistent, they can make the top four.

2. Sheffield’s defensive issues threaten to leave them in danger.

Sheffield’s miserable start to the season continued as they lost to Featherstone 47-22.

The 47 points they conceded took their points against column for the year to 233, the worst in the Championship so far.

At the moment, they are conceding almost 40 points per game. If that continues, they will struggle to avoid relegation.

3. Bradford are on course for an unlikely escape from relegation

The Bulls secured their third victory in six games when they overcame Batley 44-22 on Sunday.

The season has plenty of twists and turns in store, but should the Bulls continue their current form and pick up a win every other game, they would likely avoid relegation.

With improvement still taking place, the Bulls could yet do more than that.

4. Swinton are better than their league position suggests

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for Swinton this year.

After being heavily backed to succeed this year, the Lions have won just one of their opening six matches.

Nevertheless, their narrow defeat away at Toulouse was proof that a change could be on the horizon.

5. Hull Kingston Rovers could go unbeaten

Tim Sheens’ side only defeated winless Dewsbury at the weekend, but their performances continue to impress.

It’s hard to see where a defeat is coming from. Confidence is sky-high, performances are strong and they have plenty of depth.

An unbeaten season isn’t beyond the realms of reality.