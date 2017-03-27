Five things we learned from this weekend’s Championship action

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Batley are improving

There’s been a lot of talk about Batley’s ability to adapt to Matt Diskin’s more expansive style of play.

But on Sunday they put in a clinical display as they hammered Oldham, and scored 50 points. Now averaging over 20 points a game, the Bulldogs are coming on nicely.

2. Dewsbury are in serious danger

Their latest defeat, a 56-18 hammering at the expense of Bradford, was perhaps the hardest result to take during their six-match losing league streak.

Leading 18-12, the Rams collapsed and conceded 44 unanswered points.

With the worst attack and leakiest defence in the league, things are not looking good for Glenn Morrison’s side.

3. Toulouse are genuine top four contenders

Most people already knew this, but their victory over Featherstone legitimised their credentials for a Qualifiers berth.

Their victory over Featherstone, who have now lost two of their last three league games, leaves them second in the league and with back-to-back league wins to their name

After seven games, it’s evident that they’ll be in the mix come the league split.

4. Rovers will have to win games the hard way

Hull Kingston Rovers picked up a seventh successive victory on Sunday, but they were given a huge test by Halifax.

The part-timers were ahead for long periods, and it wasn’t until the final 20 minutes that the Robins took over.

Talk of an unbeaten season is beginning to look realistic, but anyone who thinks it will be easy is mistaken on this evidence.

5. Swinton are relegation contenders

Swinton lost again on Sunday, this time to a Sheffield Eagles outfit that hadn’t won a game since round two.

After so much promise before the season, the Lions are only out of the relegation zone due to Bradford’s point deduction.

Concerning times for John Duffy’s side.