Five things we learned from this weekend’s Championship action

1. Problems persist at London

The Broncos lost for the fourth time in five matches as they went down to Featherstone.

Their latest defeat was significant, as their result coupled with Halifax’s victory over Dewsbury meant they dropped out of the top four.

There’s a lot of rugby to be played, but as Easter approaches, it is not an ideal situation for the Broncos.

2. Halifax are top four hopefuls

We’ve perhaps known this for the majority of the season, but their ascent into fourth after nine rounds is definitive proof that they can make the Qualifiers this year.

Fax have gone about things quietly this year, but as the halfway point approaches they look certain to be in the mix by the end of the season.

3. Rochdale concede too many penalties

The Hornets conceded NINETEEN penalties as they surrendered a 24 point lead with less than 25 minutes to play in an incredible match with Batley Bulldogs.

Head coach Alan Kilshaw was livid with the referee’s performance, and the Hornets may feel hard done by overall as the most penalised team in the league.

4. Batley still have their fighting spirit

So much of the talk surrounding Batley has been their ability to adapt to Matt Diskin’s style of play.

But forget that, on Sunday they showed they had the desire and passion that got them over the line so often under John Kear.

An incredible comeback that keeps their top four hopes on track.

5. Featherstone win when it matters

Featherstone have not been very convincing this season.

But, when the chips are down, they win.

That was evident against London in what both coaches described as a huge game.

Results like that will keep them in the top four.