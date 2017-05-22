Five things we learned from this weekend’s Championship action

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Toulouse can compete without Johnathon Ford

When the Cook Islands international was ruled out for three months with a ruptured pectoral, many believed that could be their season finished.

But Toulouse proved that they can compete without their key halfback as they comfortably dispatched of Sheffield Eagles.

The French outfit will face bigger challenges, but this victory rubbished the theory that they can’t play without the Australian.

2. There’s life in the old Bulldog

When Batley fell 22-10 behind against Oldham, it looked like their miserable run of form may continue.

But the slight glimmer of hope that remains in their quest for the top four is still flickering after they overturned that deficit to defeat Oldham 48-28.

Although Batley have been poor at times this year, their spirit has been on show for the most part.

Could this victory kick-start their season?

3. Bradford need more than a few signings

The wait for the zero points party continues.

The addition of Jordan Lilley and co on loan was meant to reinvigorate the Bulls.

But they fell to another disappointing defeat, as they were easily beaten by London Broncos.

Bradford are beginning to look like they are in a predicament they may not be able to get out of.

4. Hull Kingston Rovers are ready to invade Blackpool

Put their victory over Swinton to one side, it’s been whispered among the press that a huge following is set to head to Blackpool from East Hull this weekend.

Bloomfield Road is expected to be incredibly busy on Saturday, largely down to the Robins’ following that will travel for the game with Bradford.

They may not be happy that they are in the second tier, but they have been a fine addition to the Championship.

5. The race for the top four is epic

Is there a better battle in Rugby League right now?

Barely anything can separate Featherstone, Toulouse, London and Halifax heading into the Summer Bash, with all four teams winning again this weekend.

But something has to give at the weekend as the four clubs take on each other in two intriguing ties.

The weekend event promisies to be incredible, but also pivotal in the race for the top four.