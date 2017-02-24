Five things to watch out for in the Championship this weekend

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Can Dewsbury get off the mark?

It’s been a pretty miserable start to 2017 for Dewsbury.

Three back-to-back defeats have seen them hammered on the road by Rochdale and Toulouse, while they were defeated at home by Swinton.

The Rams are the only club to not register a win in the Championship this season, but they get a chance to put that right when they welcome Andrew Henderson’s London on Sunday.

Toulouse – the real deal or a flash in the pan?

What have we learned about Toulouse so far this season?

If their early results are anything to go by, they have the makings of a very dangerous team at home, but, as many expected, they might struggle on the road.

The French side are on their travels again this weekend as they visit Bradford. After a very disappointing performance against Sheffield in their only away game so far this campaign, the jury is still out on their top four credentials. With the Bulls scrapping for every point they can get, it makes for an intriguing contest.

Oldham hope bad things don’t come in threes

They are perhaps the most unfortunate team in Rugby League at the minute.

The Roughyeds have fallen to consecutive two-point defeats against Championship powerhouses Featherstone and London in the last fortnight, having missed penalty goals in the dying embers of both games.

Scott Leatherbarrow was agonisingly off target against Featherstone before Dave Hewitt struck the post with his attempted conversion against London.

Head coach Scott Naylor will be desperate to see his side be in another tight contest this weekend when they take on an unbeaten Hull Kingston Rovers outfit – just hope that if they get a last-minute penalty, someone brings their kicking boots.

Rochdale’s top-four credentials put to the test

It’s incredible to think that 12 months ago, Rochdale were outsiders for promotion in League 1.

Now, after early victories and a narrow defeat to Hull KR, some are tipping them to challenge for the top four in the Championship!

Their credentials for a Qualifiers berth will be under scrutiny when they play Halifax on Sunday, who have been in contention for the top four during the last two seasons.

Halifax were much improved last week, and Alan Kilshaw’s side will have to be at their best to pick up a victory.

Will Brett Delaney play for Featherstone?

The Australian back-row has been named in the Featherstone Rovers squad to face Batley on Sunday, along with Leeds teammate Anthony Mullally.

Dual-registration isn’t the most popular concept in Rugby League, but it has been used before, and will be used again!