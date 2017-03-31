Five things to watch out for in the Championship this weekend

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. The Schofield/Pryce partnership

It sounds like the coming together of two leading halfbacks from their respective generations.

However, Jonathan Schofield and Wayne Pryce, the son and brother of Garry Schofield and Leon Pryce respectively, will join forces as they look to help Dewsbury pick up their first victory of the season.

The two are in interim charge of the Rams following Glenn Morrison’s departure, but can they get an instant impact from the players against Featherstone side that have dropped off in recent weeks?

2. The start of a pivotal period for Halifax

Despite currently occupying seventh place in the Championship, there’s plenty to be positive about for Fax.

Their recent victory over London was followed by a narrow defeat to the unbeaten Hull Kingston Rovers, who they pushed the distance.

The signs are that they are improving, and now they face a run of four fixtures that pit them against the bottom four teams in the league. Should they come through that unscathed, a push for the Qualifiers could be on.

3. Batley’s benchmark

Under Matt Diskin, Batley have made steady progress over recent weeks, as proved during their 50-10 victory over Oldham last time out.

Now the Bulldogs get to figure out just how far they have come against the unbeaten Hull Kingston Rovers, who will be keen to extend their unbeaten run.

4. A grudge match in Rochdale

Alan Kilshaw’s side entertains Toulouse in a repeat of last year’s League 1 Promotion Final.

The two teams shared a heated rivalry last year, and it will be reignited on Sunday.

It promises to be a very tasty tie.

5. Big game at the bottom

Bradford travel to Oldham looking to move to within one victory of parity on the Championship table.

The Bulls are closing in on zero points, but some of their good work so far this season would be undone should they lose to Scott Naylor’s Roughyeds, who have picked up one win this season.