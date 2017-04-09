Five things to watch out for in Sunday’s Championship action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Will London drop out of the top four?

Following two defeats in their last three games, London, widely backed to make the top four this season, could drop out of a Qualifiers spot if they lose and Halifax defeat Dewsbury.

Their clash with Featherstone is pivotal for both sides and their ambitions to make the top four, and although defeat wouldn’t be disastrous for the Broncos, it would make things that much more difficult as the season enters the midway stage.

2. Dewsbury’s search for a win continues

The Rams’ eighth league game of the season puts them up against Halifax, in what is a difficult clash for the winless club.

Fax have been going great recently, but the Rams will have to win eventually, and perhaps a shock at The Shay could kickstart their season.

3. Has Rochdale’s bubble burst?

After a remarkable start to the season, Rochdale have won just one of their last seven matches.

On Sunday they face a Batley side still struggling for consistency, and the Hornets will be keen to capitalise on that as they look to prove that they are not going to go away without a fight.

4. A huge game at Odsal

It’s a big day for both Bradford and Sheffield as the two go to battle in a repeat of last year’s Championship Shield Final.

Bradford are still fighting towards zero points, but a victory over the Eagles would be so important to stop them from climbing away from the bottom pack.

With a tricky period approaching for the Bulls, this could prove to be a significant game.

5. Can Hull Kingston Rovers be stopped?

Swinton are the latest club to try and break the Robins’ unbeaten start.

But Tim Sheens’ side looks incredibly strong and are scoring over 40 points per game on average. Surely, the Lions can’t tame them?