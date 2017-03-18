Five things to watch out for in the weekend’s Challenge Cup action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Can Haydock give Oldham a taste of their own medicine?

Oldham shocked the world last season when they dumped then Super League side Hull Kingston Rovers out of the Challenge Cup.

However, the Roughyeds are now the ones with the pressure on them as they entertain the only amateur side left in the competition.

It would arguably be a bigger shock than Oldham’s heroics from last season!

2. Batley out for revenge

Matt Diskin’s Bulldogs travel to France for the second time in six weeks as they take on Toulouse.

It went hideously wrong first time out as they were hammered 44-6, but can they turn things around this time?

Batley have been incredibly inconsistent so far this season. If they perform at their best they could do anything.

3. The Bradford revival enters knockout competition

Things have been going well at Bradford recently.

With three wins from their last four games, their upcoming challenge comes in the shape of a Challenge Cup bout with Featherstone.

The Rovers are second in the Championship and head into the game as favourites, but they’ll be wary of Bradford’s threats.

4. All Golds out for another scalp

Gloucestershire got a taste for a shock, albeit in league action, when they defeated Keighley last week.

One of the so-called ‘expansion clubs’ have shown great signs of progress in recent years.

Could that be rewarded with a run in the cup?

5. Whitehaven’s revival turns to the Challenge Cup

It hasn’t been the best of periods for the Cumbrian club, with relegation and a shaky start under Carl Forster leading to some concern on the terraces. But an opening round victory in League 1 following a spirited performance in defeat to Toronto has left fans more optimistic.

This weekend they entertain Oxford, as Forster and co look to build on their recent improvements.