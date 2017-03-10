Five things to watch out for in this weekend’s Championship action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. The Greater Manchester derby

It might not be the most talked about derby in Rugby League, but the rivalry between Rochdale and Oldham is as fierce as any other in the sport. In fact, two players were sent off when the two played in pre-season!

The two Championship clubs lock horns in the second-tier for the first time in 11 years this Sunday, and it promises to be a cracker.

Rochdale head into the game as the favourites, but we all know that form goes out of the window in derby matches.

2. Toulouse put their home record on the line

The newly-promoted French side has got people talking once again after picking up their first away win of the season against Halifax.

This weekend, they return to home soil as they take on a Swinton team that have won just once this season.

Talk of a top-four finish certainly has credit, this is just another chance to prove it.

3. Can Halifax end the Broncos bandwagon?

London have been flying at the start of the Championship campaign and are currently just two points of league leaders Hull Kingston Rovers.

Standing in their way this weekend are Halifax, who have endured a relatively underwhelming start to the season having won just two of their opening five games.

But Richard Marshall’s side always seems to perform when they are the underdogs, and they’ll be well up for this match as they look to get their top four push back on track.

4. Bulls look to cut the gap

Bradford return to Odsal on Sunday as they entertain Batley Bulldogs, a game in which former coach Matt Diskin makes his return to the club.

The game presents the Bulls with a big opportunity to further cut their points deficit at the bottom of the league. They have time on their side, but they must continue to pick up points.

5. Featherstone with a point to prove

Jon Sharp’s side suffered their first defeat of the season last week to Rochdale.

Coincidentally, it was the first time this season Rovers were without any dual-reg players from Leeds.

However, Featherstone can silence their critics when they take on Sheffield this weekend, and prove last week was nothing other than a blip.